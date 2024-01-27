PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.06. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 56,401 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

