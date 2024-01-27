PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.06. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 56,401 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
