PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
PML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.