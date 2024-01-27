PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 600,058 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 135,390 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

