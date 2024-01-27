PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 1,400 Shares

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
