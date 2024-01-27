PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Director Sarah E. Cogan Buys 1,400 Shares

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 18,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,605. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

