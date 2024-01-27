Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

