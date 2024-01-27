Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

