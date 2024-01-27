Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,450 shares.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Trading Down 30.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.