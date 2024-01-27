Piper Sandler Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $730.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $767.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $768.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

