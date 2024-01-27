Piper Sandler Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $425.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $374.76 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.32 and a 200 day moving average of $311.08. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

