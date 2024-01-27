Piper Sandler Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Citigroup cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 5,254,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

