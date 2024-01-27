Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.4 %

KVYO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 358,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

