Piper Sandler Trims Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Price to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

MGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 2,189,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

