Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.

Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. 97,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plexus by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Plexus by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.