Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.
Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. 97,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06.
Insider Transactions at Plexus
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
