Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.630 EPS.

Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %

PLXS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. Plexus has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Plexus by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

