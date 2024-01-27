Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $2.80

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

