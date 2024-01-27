Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $13,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

