Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.77. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 33,489 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PIF. Cormark reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.8368842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Featured Articles

