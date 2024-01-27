Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Popular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201,807 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

