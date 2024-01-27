Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89, reports. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million.

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Institutional Trading of Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Popular by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

