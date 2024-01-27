Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

PSTL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 43,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a P/E ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

