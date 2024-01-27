PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.98 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

