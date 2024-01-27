Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (NASDAQ:XPDB) Trading Down 0.3%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 1,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 124,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

