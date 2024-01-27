Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.33.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

POWI opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

