Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,489,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 12,734,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance
Powerlong Real Estate has a 52-week low of 0.62 and a 52-week high of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.62.
Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Powerlong Real Estate
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Powerlong Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerlong Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.