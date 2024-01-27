PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

TSE:PSK opened at C$22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$19.55 and a 52-week high of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 2,750 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,804. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

