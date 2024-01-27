Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.36

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.36 and traded as low as C$80.71. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$82.41, with a volume of 63,110 shares trading hands.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$74.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.754386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

