Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.36

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.36 and traded as low as C$80.71. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$82.41, with a volume of 63,110 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.754386 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

