Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

PFBC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,797. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

