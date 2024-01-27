Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years. Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Premier has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Premier by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Premier by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 382,447 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

