Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.28. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 63,305 shares.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

