Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Primerica worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.04. 81,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

