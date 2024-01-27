Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

