Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,615 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.18. 452,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

