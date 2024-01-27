Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,129 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Immunocore worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 32.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 148,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,351. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

