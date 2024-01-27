Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of HP worth $26,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in HP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 9,325,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,891. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

