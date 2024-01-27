Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,420. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
