Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,420. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.