Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,095 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,008. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

