Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,673 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of STAG Industrial worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.98. 810,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.