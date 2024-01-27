Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 107,403 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1,721.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of RBC Bearings worth $26,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,316,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

