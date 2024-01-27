Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,294 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of UFP Industries worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $113.91. 277,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

