Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,255 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

