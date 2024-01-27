Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 258,111 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of DraftKings worth $27,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 355.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $795,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $89,858,006. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

