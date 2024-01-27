Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,294 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Antero Resources worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 5,238,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.