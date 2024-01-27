Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Hillenbrand worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 151,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

