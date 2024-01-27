Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 3,517,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,495. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.