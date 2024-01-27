Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $249.48. 372,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

