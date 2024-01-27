Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.76% of Teekay Tankers worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 436,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,642. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

