Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HubSpot worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.5 %

HUBS traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $588.74. 198,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $599.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

