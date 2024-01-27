Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.61. The company had a trading volume of 465,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

