Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 627,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

