Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.61 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of PBF Energy worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

PBF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 2,141,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.